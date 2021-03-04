Rangers chiefs worried Liverpool could come calling for Steven Gerrard

Liverpool have had a mediocre season by their standards in the Premier League.

The Reds are currently sixth in the table with 43 points and it would be a catastrophe if they missed out on Champions League qualification.





According to Football Insider, there are suggestions from within the club that the motivation levels have dropped under Jurgen Klopp and the team is lacking in fight and desire.

The whispers have made Rangers chiefs nervous that the Reds could come calling for Steven Gerrard after his superb season in the Scottish Premiership.

SL View: Too early to dismiss Klopp

The Rangers manager has been linked with a move back to Liverpool for a while now and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League giants decide to appoint him as their manager when Klopp decides to move on.

However, it seems highly unlikely that Klopp will be dismissed by the Liverpool hierarchy anytime soon.

Although the Reds have been quite poor this season and they could end up missing out on Champions League football, Klopp enjoys an untouchable status at Anfield and sacking him wouldn’t go down well with the fans.

Liverpool have had a few freak injuries this season, with many of their first-team players missing a significant number of games.

On top of that, consistent underinvestment over the last few transfer windows seem to have caught up with the Reds, and they are in need of a considerable rebuild at the end of this season.

Blaming Klopp for Liverpool’s decline would be unfair and the club hierarchy needs to shoulder much of the responsibility for this situation.

As for now, the fans will be hoping for some luck on the injury front. The Reds are still very much in the top four race and they might just be able to secure Champions League qualification if the likes of Fabinho, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota can stay fit for the remainder of the season.

