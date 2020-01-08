Rangers boss Steven Gerrard tells Celtic boss Neil Lennon there is no point getting the violin out over Ryan Christie’s ban

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has been hit with a three-game ban for grabbing Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in the groin area during last month’s Old Firm clash, and the SFA’s decision has left the Hoops and boss Neil Lennon fuming.
The Parkhead outfit has called for consistency after no action was taken against Morelos after his clashes with Christie, Scott Brown and Anthony Ralston in a derby last season, but Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told them not to get the violin out over the ban.
While the Light Blues manager also wants more consistency in the officiating and SFA decisions, he believes Celtic have to get on with it at the end of the day.
“I think the Ryan Christie situation is for Neil Lennon to talk about and for Celtic to deal with,” Gerrard told Sky Sports News
“In terms of the consistency across the board with the referees and getting cited, I think all the managers are going to ask for consistency. Especially when they’re on the wrong side of it. Prior to that, we’ve had decisions that haven’t gone our way. A cup final went against us because of a decision, we never got a penalty up at Aberdeen.
“Look, you can cry wolf and get the violin out if you want but the reality is, you have to get on with it. Whatever comes our way, positive and negative, we will try and deal with it, we’ll move on.”
Rangers themselves are sweating over a potential SFA charge on Morelos after he made a cut-slitting gesture at Celtic fans after being sent off in the closing stages of the game.
The Colombian will miss his side’s first three games of the year as a result but will get an extended suspension if SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte files a notice of complaint.
Being without Morelos will be a huge blow for Rangers, and Celtic will also rue the absence of Christie.
The last Old Firm derby has set the tone for the next ones this season in terms of disciplinary rulings, and fans will definitely be looking forward to them.