Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reacts to Brendan Rodgers move

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has has been made aware of Brendan Rodgers’ situation at his morning press conference ahead of Dundee clash at Ibrox.
The Gers will face Dundee in the Scottish Premiership clash next, and Gerrard says that his side are completely focussed on the task at hand.
“I’ve been made aware that Rodgers is in talks with Leicester, for us our focus is Rangers and we are thinking about Dundee,” said Gerrard, as quoted by the Daily Record.
“I have worked with Brendan so I know he is a very good coach.”
The big news that broke out this morning was Rodgers has left Celtic, and the former Liverpool manager is poised to become the next manager for Leicester.
Rodgers, who won back to back domestic trebles at Celtic, could have won three trebles in a row, with Celtic leading the Scottish Premiership table, eight points ahead of Rangers.
His departure could have a massive impact on the title race. At the moment, Rangers can only win their remaining matches, and hope Celtic to drop points.
Rangers are heading into this game full of confidence after picking up consecutive big margin wins against Kilmarnock and Hamilton in the Scottish FA Cup and the Scottish Premiership respectively.