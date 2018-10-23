Rangers boss Steven Gerrard raves about Jordan Rossiter

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has showered praise on Jordan Rossiter after the midfielder impressed him in training recently.
The Gers picked up their first win away from Ibrox in eight months, as they beat Hamilton Academical 4-1 at New Douglas Park on Sunday.
Gerrard was not only pleased with the result but also with the fact that midfielder Rossiter played more than 80 minutes after being handed a rare start following a series of injuries since his 2016 move from Liverpool.
Rossiter fared well in holding midfield and has earned praises from his manager. Gerrard says that the 21-year-old deserved the chance after he impressed him heavily in training in recent weeks.
The Liverpool legend added that Rossiter is tactically very astute and that he can trust him with the job.
“Well he’s earned that,” said Gerrard as quoted by the Evening Times.
With Scotty Arfield getting a niggle on international duty, that opened the door for someone and Jordan has put in two or three weeks of really strong training sessions and done really well for the reserves.
“We had a bounce game behind closed doors and he was head and shoulders above most of those on the pitch.
“So Jordan earned that [on Sunday] and I thought he was very strong for his first showing in such a long time. I was very pleased with him.
“He’s a bright kid. Tactically he’s very astute. I can trust him to go in and do a job if and when I need to.”
The youngster has endured another torrid time with injuries at Rangers, but he can now go from strength to strength this season.
Rangers will face Spartak Moscow next on Thursday in the Europa League clash at Ibrox.