Rangers boss Steven Gerrard raves about Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has showered praise on Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.
The Ibrox-club manager has spoken highly of the Scotland midfielder who impressed heavily during the recent international break.
Gerrard has been very impressed with how McGinn operates for the Scotland national team.
The Rangers boss and Liverpool legend has praised McGinn’s ‘goal threat’ quality and the balance he brings to the side.
Gerrard told the Daily Record: “And John McGinn is your power, your runner and goal threat. The balance between the three of them made sense and that’s why it was a success.”
Important player for Aston Villa and Scotland
McGinn joined Villa from Hibernian in 2018, and quickly established himself as a key player for the club. He played a key role for Villa last season as they secured promotion to the Premier League.
He is one of the first names on manager Dean Smith’s teamsheet and has been superb for Villa so far. Although the newly-promoted Premier League side are struggling in the league, McGinn has really impressed with his form and consistency.
Gerrard is absolutely spot on about McGinn who is on £25k-per-week wages at Villa. He brings dynamism and power in midfield, and along with Ryan Jack and Callum McGregor, brings balance to the Scotland midfield.