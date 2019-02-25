Rangers boss Steven Gerrard lavishes praise on Glen Kamara

Rangers picked up a thumping 5-0 win over Hamilton at the weekend.
Manager Steven Gerrard seemed delighted with his players’ performance and he lavished praise on midfielder Glen Kamara.
The fans will be pleased with Kamara’s performances as well.
Speaking to the Sun, Gerrard revealed that Kamara is a lovely player and Rangers are delighted to have secured his services this season.
He also added that Kamara looked like a Rolls Royce against Hamilton at the weekend.
He said: “Kamara has settled in so well. He is a lovely footballer and looked like a Rolls Royce out there at times. We knew he was a good player and we were delighted to get him early.”
The midfielder joined Rangers in January and he has been quite impressive for the Ibrox outfit. He seems to have settled in well so far and he will be looking to guide his side to a strong finish this season.
The new Rangers signing will be delighted to hear these comments from his manager and he will be looking to build on his strong start to life at Ibrox.
If he continues to adapt to Scottish football and perform at this level, he could be a star for Rangers next season.