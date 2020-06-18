Rangers boss Steven Gerrard comments on Ianis Hagi

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has raved about Ianis Hagi to The Scottish Sun.

The Liverpool legend, who was appointed the Rangers manager in the summer of 2018, has said that Hagi is “a terrific asset”.

The 21-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward, joined Rangers on loan from Belgian club Genk in the January transfer window.

In the month of May, the Gers decided to make the loan deal of the Romania international permanent.

As reported by Sky Sports, Rangers will pay Genk a transfer fee of £3 million for the 21-year-old in ‘installments across three season’.

Gerrard has spoken highly of Hagi, and the Rangers boss has added that the youngster has to bulk up a bit.

Gerrard told The Scottish Sun about Hagi: “Ianis is a terrific asset and it’s great to have him here full-time now.

“He’s a fantastic player and a fantastic human being who wants to learn and improve. Ianis has come back in incredible shape. His body fat and weight is perfect.

“Right now we are ready to bulk him up a bit to get him fitter and stronger. He’s as excited as me and I am really looking forward to working with him.”

Good player for Rangers

Rangers will be aiming to stop bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic from winning the Scottish Premiership title for the 10th season in a row next season.

Hagi did well during his loan spell at Rangers, and the Ibrox faithful will hope that he continues to do well and goes even further.

Celtic will start the season as favourites, but Rangers do have what it takes to win the league title before Neil Lennon’s side.