Rangers and Celtic will reportedly have to pay £2.67m for Saido Berahino

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic will reportedly have to pay €3 million (£2.67 million) as transfer fee for Saido Berahino.

Rangers and Celtic are interested in signing Berahino from Zulte Waregem in the summer transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.





The report has claimed that both the Gers and the Hoops have scouted the former West Bromwich Albion striker this season.

Voetbal Nieuws have now reported that Zulte value Berahino at €3 million (£2.67 million).

Stats

Berahino made 17 starts and one substitute appearances in the Jupiler League for Zulte this season, scoring six goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 26-year-old striker also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the Cup, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Not good enough for Rangers or Celtic?

Berahino seems to be getting back to his best in Belgium, but he is not a prolific striker and will not make Celtic or Rangers any better.

The 26-year-old Burundi international may be a good option to have on the substitutes’ bench, but it is unlikely that the former West Brom striker will settle for a bit-part role at any club next season.

Rangers and Celtic will be competing for the Scottish Premiership title next season.