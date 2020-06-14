Rangers and Celtic reportedly facing Cardiff competition for Lyndon Dykes

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are reportedly facing competition for Lyndon Dykes from Cardiff City.

Rangers and Celtic are interested in signing Dykes from Livingston in the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Mail.





The report also claimed of interest in the 24-year-old striker from Sunderland, Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic from other clubs.

The Daily Record has now claimed of interest in the striker from Cardiff in the Championship in England.

The report has added that Livingston value the former Queen of the South player at £1 million.

It has been further claimed that Rangers have yet to make contact regarding signing Dykes.

Stats

Dykes scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 25 Scottish Premiership appearances for Livingston this season, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Rangers or Celtic move?

Cardiff are a big club and will be aiming to clinch promotion to the Premier League, but Rangers and Celtic are much bigger.

Both the Gers and the Hoops will be aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title next season, and a move to the Old Firm clubs would be very appealing to him.

Celtic have won the league title for the past nine seasons and will be aiming to make it 10 in a row in 2020-21.