Rangers ace Borna Barisic set for summer exit

Rangers ace Borna Barisic could be on his way out of the club at the end of this season.
The player’s agent has revealed that Rangers will not be able to hold on to him after his recent performances.
Barisic recently signed a new deal with the Ibrox giants but his suitors are expected to come calling once the season is over.
His agent said (cited by Daily Record): “Rangers won’t be able to keep Borna after the season he’s had, even though he’s just signed a new contract. Borna’s priority right now is Rangers, who have made significant progress this season under the management of Steven Gerrard. There was interest in him during the winter transfer window – the strongest came from Napoli, but Rangers turned down all offers because they wanted to keep one of their best players. They value Borna a lot and wanted to win something with him because Rangers haven’t won a trophy for a long time. But after the season is over and given the demand for Borna, Rangers are sure to start considering new offers. It will be a completely new position for Borna. His performances this season have opened up a whole, new horizon for him.”
It will be interesting to see what happens then. He has impressed this season and Rangers will be hoping to keep him at the club.
However, it is also true that Rangers cannot afford to turn down considerable offers for their players.
Also, if the top European clubs come calling, the player will be tempted to join them as well.
In that case, Rangers will be forced to cash in on their prized asset.
Rangers have a big summer ahead of them with the likes of Morelos and Barisic linked with an exit.
Steven Gerrard will have to add to his squad properly if he wants to challenge Celtic next season.
Rangers did well to push Celtic this season but they have fallen short once again. It does not seem like they can stop Celtic from making it 9-in-a-row this season.