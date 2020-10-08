Rangers ace Borna Barisic could miss Celtic clash

Rangers ace Borna Barisic could miss out on the derby against Celtic next Saturday.

As per Daily Record, the player limped off Sunday’s 2-0 win over Ross County and he was then left out of the 23-man squad for Croatia’s 2-1 win over Switzerland.





Rangers are now waiting to find out if the player will recover in time for the Old Firm derby later this month. Assistant manager Gary McAllister claimed that Barisic’s injury is not too serious and it is an impact injury. However, there has been no update on the situation since then.

Croatia will take on the likes of Sweden and France in the upcoming games and it will be interesting to see if Barisic is included in the squad for those games.

The 27-year-old has developed into a key player for Steven Gerrard’s side and his absence would be a blow for Rangers. They will be hoping to bridge the gap with Celtic this year and win the title.

Rangers need their key players fit and firing in order to beat Celtic in the derby game next Saturday.

The Ibrox giants are currently leading the title race with 26 points from 10 games. Celtic are second with 25 points from 9 games.