Rangers ace Alfredo Morelos ready to work on his temper

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has admitted his disciplinary problems.
The Colombian has been suspended a few times already this season and he believes that he needs to improve in that department.
Morelos admits that he has an ill temper and he will work on it going forward.
He said to Daily Record: “I’m a little bit ill-tempered, especially when I’m on the park. Well, I think that everyone has their own opinion. Be it a fan, someone who knows a lot about football or someone who doesn’t. Someone who is passionate about the game and someone who isn’t but criticises it. I’ve received red cards that I’ve not deserved and that’s why they’ve been appealed. Others such as my teammates, other players and even managers make mistakes. If it’s time for me to improve temperament on the field, then the best thing for me is that I do so.”
The 22-year-old has scored 27 goals for Steven Gerrard’s side this season but he has let the team down by picking up red cards during key stages of the season.
He will have to improve his disciplinary record if he wants to fulfil his potential. Morelos cannot keep letting his team down with his aggression.
The Colombian is a phenomenal talent and he is destined to become a top quality player. It will be interesting to see if he can channelize his aggression properly in future.
Speaking to the media, Morelos also claimed that some of his red cards were wrong decisions.
Meanwhile, Rangers fans will be delighted to hear that their key star is ready to work on his mistakes and improve.