Ralph Hasenhuttl comments on Kyle Walker-Peters display for Southampton

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has given his take on the performance of Tottenham Hotspur-owned right-back Kyle Walker-Peters against Arsenal, as quoted in HampshireLive.

Hasenhuttl has said that Walker-Peters, signed on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window, did well in possession.





However, the Saints boss believes that the 23-year-old right-back could have done better with the final ball.

HampshireLive quotes Hasenhuttl as saying about Walker-Peters: “He did a good job today in possession.

“I think the final ball – sometimes he had a chance to put in crosses and didn’t do it.”

Stats

Walker-Peters did not start for Southampton in their Premier League game against Arsenal at St. Mary’s Stadium on Thursday evening.

The defender, though, did come on at the start of the second half and gave a good account of himself.

According to WhoScored, the right-back played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 95.8%, took 39 touches, attempted two dribbles, and put in two crosses.

During his loan spell at the Saints so far this season, Walker-Peters has made one start and two substitute appearances in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

Relegation worries?

Southampton’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at home on Thursday evening means that they are now 14th in the Premier League table with 37 points from 31 matches.

The Saints are as many as 10 points above the relegation zone, and it is unlikely that they will get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.