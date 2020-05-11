Ralf Rangnick thinks Timo Werner would fit in well at Liverpool

German forward Timo Werner has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now.
Liverpool are thought to be one of the clubs keen on the RB Leipzig star.
According to former RB Leipzig coach and sporting director Ralf Rangnick, the German striker would fit in well at Liverpool.
Rangnick explains that Werner is suited to counter-attacking football and he benefits from quick switching of play. Jurgen Klopp’s men are probably the best in the world at that and Werner is likely to excel in his system.
He said (via Nicolo Schira): “Since Timo has made progress under Nagelsmann, his most important weapons, however, are the quick switching movement and his powerful finish. Therefore, he would rather fit a club like Liverpool, which is similar to our style of play”.
It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can agree on a deal with the Bundesliga outfit.
Werner has a release clause of around €60m but that expires halfway through the next month. If the Reds want to sign him desperately, they should look to trigger the clause soon.
Werner is one of the best young forwards in the game right now and Leipzig could demand more money once his release clause expires.
Liverpool have the means to pull off the transfer but the financial impact of Covid-19 might complicate any big-money move for the Reds and other clubs.
Convincing the player shouldn’t be too difficult for Liverpool. They can offer him better wages and the chance to play for one of the best teams in the world.
Werner will be seriously tempted if the Reds do come calling this summer.
The 24-year-old has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season.