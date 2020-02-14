Blog Competitions English Premier League Raiola hints Paul Pogba could return to Juventus – Manchester United fans react

Raiola hints Paul Pogba could return to Juventus – Manchester United fans react

14 February, 2020 English Premier League, Manchester United

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!

Many Manchester United fans appear to have become frustrated with the constant back and forth drama of Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola.

The Super-agent has hinted (relayed by Fabrizio Romano) that Pogba would love to return to Juventus and that they would consider the situation after the end of Euro 2020.

Many United fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and needless to say they are frustrated. There are some fans who even said that United should sell Pogba in the summer.

United re-signed Pogba in 2016 from Juventus by paying the-then world-record £89m transfer fee.

At the time of joining, Pogba said it was the right time for him to return to Old Trafford, having left United for Juventus for £1.5m in 2012.

The 26-year-old has struggled with injury problems this season, and has managed only seven Premier League appearances thus far.

Pogba has been frequently linked with a move away from Old Trafford, and his agent’s latest comment will further fuel those speculations.

The Frenchman is a world-class midfielder and United should demand a massive transfer fee for him in case they decide to offload him permanently.

There are even suggestions that United could think of a swap deal with Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey moving the other way.

Report: Sheffield United want to extend loan deal for Dean Henderson
Report: Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier has expressed a desire to play at centre-back rather than holding midfield

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com