Raiola hints Paul Pogba could return to Juventus – Manchester United fans react

Many Manchester United fans appear to have become frustrated with the constant back and forth drama of Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola.
The Super-agent has hinted (relayed by Fabrizio Romano) that Pogba would love to return to Juventus and that they would consider the situation after the end of Euro 2020.
Many United fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and needless to say they are frustrated. There are some fans who even said that United should sell Pogba in the summer.
It's not like I'm surprised… #MUFC https://t.co/jdgROWGKMR pic.twitter.com/K2WFjprj8y
— Stretford End (@stretford_end) February 14, 2020
“Italy is like home for Paul”
I specifically remember him saying the exact same about Manchester
— Dan (@Dxnbissaka) February 14, 2020
If we get the right deal then just let it happen.
— Dyl (@UtdDyl) February 14, 2020
me – i can’t cope with pogba leaving. me again – he’s played 2 games in 5 months. me for the final time – 😭 ok sell him and sign grealish and sancho. but on a real, i want him to stay – want him to win trophies here, but not gonna happen under the fraud manager
— 𝔹𝕣𝕦𝕟𝕠 𝔽𝕖𝕣𝕟𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒 𝔹𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕖𝕣 (@RoadT0Success) February 14, 2020
I’m a man u fan but United doesn’t deserve pogba. He needs to find a serious club to accomplish what he so desires because time and age isn’t on his side after wasting it at united.
— Bruno.Fernandes💥 FC (@AkramAk7am) February 14, 2020
Raiola is nothing more than a 🐍 …….a fat obese one at that. Pogba needs rid of him, as Raiola is only after a big payday off of Pogba's name
— 🇾🇪Gaz👽 (@gurnzy82) February 14, 2020
I love Pogba but there is no way he’s allowed to say that without Pogba’s permission.
— Benz 💎 (@BabyyBenzzzz) February 14, 2020
This guy just wants money and is using Pogba to get it, if we sell for anything less than £150 million we’ve been robbed.
— Nathan (@utdNathann) February 14, 2020
United re-signed Pogba in 2016 from Juventus by paying the-then world-record £89m transfer fee.
At the time of joining, Pogba said it was the right time for him to return to Old Trafford, having left United for Juventus for £1.5m in 2012.
The 26-year-old has struggled with injury problems this season, and has managed only seven Premier League appearances thus far.
Pogba has been frequently linked with a move away from Old Trafford, and his agent’s latest comment will further fuel those speculations.
The Frenchman is a world-class midfielder and United should demand a massive transfer fee for him in case they decide to offload him permanently.
There are even suggestions that United could think of a swap deal with Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey moving the other way.