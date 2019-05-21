Blog Teams Manchester City Raheem Sterling pens heartfelt goodbye post to Vincent Kompany

Raheem Sterling pens heartfelt goodbye post to Vincent Kompany

21 May, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester City, Site News

Vincent Kompany has parted ways with Manchester City after 11 years at the Etihad Stadium outfit.

The 33-year-old centre-back bowed out in style, helping the club to an unprecedented domestic treble.

Kompany is set to return to his boyhood club Anderlecht to become a player-manager, and he will surely be missed by City and the English Premier League as a whole.

The club’s players will miss the huge influence of their inspirational captain, and England international winger and the Belgian’s teammate Raheem Sterling has taken to Twitter to pen a heartfelt goodbye to him.

Kompany arrived City from Bundesliga side Hamburg in 2008, and was named captain three years later.

He led the club to their first league title in 44 years at the end of that season, and ended up adding three more league titles to his collection.

Kompany won two F.A Cups and four EFL Cups with City and will go down in the history of the club and the English top-flight as one of its best players.

Didier Deschamps explains why he left Alexandre Lacazette out of his latest squad

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com