Raheem Sterling pens heartfelt goodbye post to Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany has parted ways with Manchester City after 11 years at the Etihad Stadium outfit.
The 33-year-old centre-back bowed out in style, helping the club to an unprecedented domestic treble.
Kompany is set to return to his boyhood club Anderlecht to become a player-manager, and he will surely be missed by City and the English Premier League as a whole.
The club’s players will miss the huge influence of their inspirational captain, and England international winger and the Belgian’s teammate Raheem Sterling has taken to Twitter to pen a heartfelt goodbye to him.
The best way we could have said goodbye. Farewell & thanks Vinnie, wishing u the best for your future. You'll always be part of Man City 💙 #Kaptain @VincentKompany pic.twitter.com/cP1aL0P0a2
— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 21, 2019
Kompany arrived City from Bundesliga side Hamburg in 2008, and was named captain three years later.
He led the club to their first league title in 44 years at the end of that season, and ended up adding three more league titles to his collection.
Kompany won two F.A Cups and four EFL Cups with City and will go down in the history of the club and the English top-flight as one of its best players.