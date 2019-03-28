Rafael Van der Vaart wants Gareth Bale back at Tottenham

Former Tottenham midfielder Rafael Van der Vaart wants Gareth Bale to return to the London club.
The Dutchman revealed that he is always hoping for the Welshman’s return and that it would be a nice story.
Speaking to London Evening Standard, the former Spurs ace said: “I know him as a person and, with a Spurs hat, I always hope he’ll say, ‘Okay, I’ll come back’. I don’t think it’s going to happen, but that would be a nice story.”
Bale has had his fair share of criticism at Real Madrid this season and he has been linked with an exit. It will be interesting to see if he decides to return to England in the summer.
Tottenham could certainly use a world-class winger like him but his wages would be a major concern for Levy. Also, Bale will be past his peak soon and he might not be worth the investment right now.
Furthermore, the Welsh midfielder has been quite injury prone since moving to Spain.
Although there is no doubt that he could make a massive difference to the Tottenham side when he is fit, there are just too many reasons that make the transfer unlikely.