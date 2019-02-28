Rafael van der Vaart believes Manchester United will fit Gareth Bale

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is currently struggling at the Spanish club, and he has been tipped to return to the English Premier League.
The Welsh international, who has often been linked with Manchester United left Tottenham Hotspur for Santiago Bernabeu for a then-world record transfer fee in the summer of 2013.
Bale has helped Madrid to four Champions League trophies, a La Liga title and Copa del Rey, but he has failed to live up to expectations since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus last summer, and former Tottenham striker Rafael van der Vaart believes United will fit him.
“We all know Gareth, he is a little bit of a quiet boy, a fantastic guy. A great player, but I think he will feel much better when he comes back to England, and I hope he comes to Spurs, but probably that’s not going to happen,” the former Real Madrid man told BBC World Service Sport.
“Or Manchester United will fit him, a club like that.
“You know I want to see him happy because you know yesterday also he came in, you can clearly see his confidence is low because he also doesn’t feel they have confidence in him. So I think it is of the time to move for him. ”
⚽️Is it time for @GarethBale11 to come back to the @premierleague?🧐@rafvdvaart wants to see him back at #Spurs 👇 pic.twitter.com/7V0cit707x
— BBC World Service Sport (@BBCWSSport) February 28, 2019
United need top quality on the wings, and Bale has abundance of it in him.
The 29-year-old scored 42 goals in 146 league games for Spurs and has bagged 77 La Liga goals in the same amount of games for Madrid.
The Red Devils have been a shadow of their former selves since Sir Alex Ferguson departed, but things are starting to improve under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and adding the Welsh winger to the squad will immensely boost their chances of competing strongly for the league next term.