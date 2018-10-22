Rafael Benitez upset with Newcastle form

Newcastle United have made a poor start to the season, but manager Rafael Benitez is not feeling the pressure. The Spaniard feels he can turn it around.
The Magpies find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League table with just two points on board. They are yet to register a victory this season, and pressure is gradually mounting on the Spaniard.
Benitez has admitted that he is ‘upset’ by the Magpies’ dreadful start to the Premier League campaign. On Saturday, they lost 1-0 against Brighton, their seventh defeat in the league already.
United have lost five successive home matches and have become only the fourth side in top-flight history to do that at the start of a campaign. While Rafa is more than capable of steering the Magpies to safety, it seems they are in serious relegation trouble this time around.
There have been reports that Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been considered for the job to replace the former Real Madrid manager.
Benitez is adamant that he is the right man for the job, and has urged the fans to keep their faith in the team. The Magpies will travel to St Mary to face Southampton in their next Premier League game.
“No, I’m just upset,” said Benitez to The Chronicle when asked if he is feeling the pressure.
“We’re analysing everything, and we knew they could do this and that – everything. We knew it was in our hands, and we didn’t take our chances.
“They can see the team’s working really hard – they can be upset if a player misses a pass or a chance – but the players they are trying.
“Should they stick with us? Yes. ‘It’s good if they stick with us’ – that’s the right message because we need everybody on board, and we must realise that’s the only way.”