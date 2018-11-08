Rafael Benitez comments on Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez

Newcastle United earned their first victory of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign when they won 1-0 against high-flying Watford at St James’ Park last weekend.
Ayoze Perez scored the only goal of the match to earn all three points for the Magpies. It was a crucial win for Rafael Benitez’s side as they moved out of the drop zone.
Perez, who joined Newcastle in 2014, scored his first goal of the season last weekend when flicked in a Ki Sung-Yeung free-kick with his head.
The Spaniard has now moved level with Laurent Robert in Newcastle’s all-time Premier League scoring charts, with 22 goals to his name.
Benitez has told the Chronicle that Perez moving up Newcastle United’s all-time scoring charts is good news for the club, and has urged him to score more frequently.
“I didn’t realise that but it is good news,” said Benitez.
“What he has to do is score more goals and he will get higher and higher up the table.”
The Magpies have managed only seven goals this season, and Benitez will be hoping that Perez continues to add more goals to his name this season.
Newcastle will face Bournemouth next in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Saturday.