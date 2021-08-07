Rafa Mir close to joining Atletico Madrid from Wolves – report

Rafa Mir is set to leave Wolves for Atletico Madrid for around €15 million (£13 million) according to a report from Spanish publication Marca.

Sportslens covered a report from AS on July 12th suggesting that the La Liga champions wanted to bring the 24-year-old striker to the Spanish capital this summer.

And now it seems as though the transfer could be coming to fruition.

Mir moved to Molineux from Valencia in January 2018 for around £1.8 million (Daily Mail).

However, he has struggled to make an impression for Wolves, playing just four games for the club and failing to score a single goal.

Rafa Mir close to leaving Wolves for Atleti

Marca claims that the Spanish giants are closing in on a £13 million deal to sign the striker.

It must be said, £13 million is great business for Wolves. Making an £11.2 million profit on a player who has made just four appearances for the club would be a real masterstroke.

He is out of contract at Molineux in just 12 months as well.

Mir did impress on loan with Huesca last season, however, scoring 16 goals in 39 games. He must have something about him if Diego Simeone is willing to part with £13 million to sign him.

Even so, it seems as though Wolves have secured themselves an incredible deal here, it really does.

Stats obtained by Transfermarkt

