Rafa Benitez wishes Newcastle United good luck for the new season

Newcastle United kick off their Premier League campaign with a visit from Arsenal later today, and manager Steve Bruce will hope his side can start 2019-20 on a positive note.
Since succeeding erstwhile boss Rafa Benitez, the former Sunderland and Aston Villa boss has brought in five new senior players, including Andy Carroll.
Brazilian striker Joelinton has since become Newcastle’s record transfer, while the Magpies beat competition to the signing of French winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
Jetro Willems and Emil Krafth have been recruited to boost the defensive department at left-back and right-back respectively, and it will be interesting to see how the Saint James Park outfit will fare this term.
Benitez, currently with Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang will definitely be keeping an eye on Newcastle, and has sent a classy message to Bruce, the players and the fans.
“At the start of the Premier League season, I would like to wish Steve Bruce, all the players and the fans good luck,” the Spaniard wrote on his personal website.
Benitez clearly still has a soft spot for Newcastle, and fans would love the message he has sent to the team.
Many have predicted that life after the former manager won’t be easy for the club, but he clearly wishes them well and it will be interesting how the Toons fare post-Rafa.