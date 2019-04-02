Rafa Benitez wants to improve Newcastle’s attack in summer

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has sent a transfer message to the club hierarchy after the defeat against Arsenal last night.
The Spaniard believes that the Magpies will have to invest a lot of money in attack this summer.
He pointed out the quality in Arsenal’s attack and then claimed that Newcastle should look to shell out around ‘£40m £50m, £75m’ on their attack.
He said to Chronicle Live: “The final third we have been speaking all season, the final third you have to spend £40m £50m, £75m. I think this kind of game is very similar. We were close, but it was about chances in the final third.”
It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season.
Benitez will need some convincing to continue at Newcastle. He will want to gauge the ambition of the club before committing to a new deal.
Newcastle certainly need to improve their squad a lot. They have been punching over their weight for a while under Benitez now.
Mike Ashley hasn’t exactly delivered in the transfer market for years now and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to loosen the purse-strings now.
Newcastle need to do everything possible to keep the Spaniard at the club. Losing him would be catastrophic.
Benitez is a fan favourite and he understands the club very well. They are unlikely to find a better manager than him.