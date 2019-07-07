Rafa Benitez wants Salomon Rondon to join him in China

Rafa Benitez could hand Newcastle United a major transfer blow this summer.
According to Daily Mail, the Spaniard wants to sign Salomon Rondon for his new club Dalian Yifang.
The Spaniard joined the Chinese Super League earlier this month and he wants a reunion with the Venezuelan.
Rondon has been linked with a return to Newcastle after last season’s heroics. He was on loan at St James’ Park and he managed to flourish under Benitez.
It will be interesting to see if the Chinese club makes their move for Rondon in the coming weeks.
Newcastle are yet to make their move for the player and they might not be able to compete with Chinese money.
If Rafa Benitez manages to convince Rondon to join him, Newcastle will probably have to move on to other targets this summer.
The Magpies need to sign a quality striker this summer and losing out on Rondon would be a blow for them.
The 29-year-old scored 12 goals for them last term and he is available for a reasonable price of around £16.5m.
Newcastle will find it hard to attract a player of similar calibre in that price range this summer.