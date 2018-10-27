Rafa Benitez urges Newcastle to strengthen in January

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has urged the club to spend in January.
The Magpies have started the season very poorly and they are yet to win a league game after 10 rounds.
The Spaniard believes that the season can still be salvaged if Newcastle manage to make the right additions. He revealed that the Magpies managed to do it last season and they can do it again.
He said: “In January, we have to find the right targets to improve things on the pitch – and do it. Last year is an example — we finished 10th after we did it in January. We can do something similar.”
It will be interesting to see whether Mike Ashley backs his manager this time.
The Newcastle owner has been criticised a lot for breaking promises regarding transfers and he needs to deliver in January. The Magpies are in the relegation battle and they cannot afford to be complacent now.
Benitez also hinted that he might be willing to stay at Newcastle beyond this season.
If he does, it would be a major boost for the club and its fans. Newcastle are unlikely to attract a better manager with their ambitions and resources.