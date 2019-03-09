Rafa Benitez unhappy with Elias Sorensen’s handling at Blackpool

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is not happy with Elias Sorensen’s loan spell at Blackpool.
The highly rated youngster was sent out on loan to Blackpool so that he can play regular first team football and continue his development. However, the Lancashire side have given him just 32 minutes of action so far.
Speaking to the Chronicle, he said: “It’s something difficult for me. Ben (Dawson) dealt with them (Blackpool) and I thought it was more clear for the lad. But you need to know exactly what is going on to have an opinion. I’m not happy with the fact that he was not playing games, but at the same time I don’t know what was going on when we did the deal.”
Sorensen has been making headlines for Newcastle’s youth team for a while now and he is tipped to have a big future.
However, he is clearly not ready to make his mark with the first team yet and therefore the loan move made a lot of sense.
Now that it hasn’t worked out for the player and Newcastle, it will be interesting to see if Benitez decides to send the player on loan once again next season.
The U21 forward needs to develop a lot more before he can play in the Premier League. The likes of Rondon and Perez are miles ahead in terms of experience, quality and maturity right now.
Newcastle will have to be very careful with the next loan spell they choose for the player. Another spell like the one at Blackpool could seriously halt his growth as a player.