Rafa Benitez showers praises on Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AS Monaco and FC Porto during the summer transfer window, and it came as a surprise to many.
The Slovakia international arrived at Saint James Park in January 2018, and has helped keep Newcastle up in the last two seasons.
Dubravka will be looking to doing so this term, and has already played a huge role in the five points the Magpies have managed to pick up from their opening six games of the season.
Former Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez secured the signature of the former Sparta Prague goalie, and he believes he still possesses a lot of potential.
Here is how the Dalian Yifang boss replied when asked this question during a Q&A session on The Athletic.
Q: Hi Rafa – you’ve worked with a lot goalkeepers in your career – which one stands out at being your best & how do you rate Martin Dubravka’s potential?
Benitez: “I was lucky enough because I had Reina, Cech, Canizares, and others, but Dubravka has great potential. He is a good keeper but also he is very keen to learn. He is a good professional and he’s trying to improve his game all the time.”
Newcastle are looking to hand Dubravka a new deal with talks ongoing between both parties, and it’s pertinent that they hold on to the 30-year-old for as long as they can in order to boost their survival chances going forward.
He still has three years left on GPS current contract, but he is one of the lowest earners at SJP.