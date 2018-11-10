Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rafa Benitez should give Elias Sorensen his first team chance now

Elias Sorensen has been handed a first team training call this week.

The Danish forward has been in red-hot form for Newcastle’s U23 side and him getting a first-team chance would hardly be a surprise.

Newcastle have struggled to score goals this season and it is time Benitez tried something different. Sorensen would be a smart solution to his goalscoring problems up until January at least.

The young forward is full of confidence right now and he has scored 14 goals already this season.

It will be interesting to see if he can force his way into Benitez’s first team plans now.

The 19-year-old revealed that it would be an honour for him to be managed by Rafa Benitez. The Danish striker clearly admires the Spaniard and he also labeled the Newcastle boss as a ‘big-name manager’.

Some Newcastle fans want him to get a first team chance and they shared their views on Twitter earlier.

Here are some of the best reactions.

 

