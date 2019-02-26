Rafa Benitez says Mauricio Pochettino is one of the most highly rated coaches in England

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has routinely been linked with the Real Madrid job for what seems like forever, and it remains to be seen if the north London club can hold on to their man for much longer.
The La Liga giants are arguably the biggest club on the planet at the moment, and it won’t come as a surprise should the Argentine head to Santiago Bernabeu one day.
There is a lot of talk about Pochettino in Spain, and Newcastle United manager believes that he isn’t one of the most highly-rated managers in the English top-flight just for nothing.
“He’s at a good club and he’s doing very well. He’s one of the most highly rated coaches in England,” the Spaniard told AS when asked what he thinks of Pochettino’s achievements at Spurs.
“That’s a sure-fire sign that he’s been getting results consistently and over a prolonged period of time; that he hasn’t just had a good year.”
Manchester United are also long-term admirers of the 46-year-old, and it is believed he is still very much in running for the job despite the incredible performances of the Red Devils under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Tottenham are poised to finish in top-four for the fourth consecutive season under Pochettino who is in his fifth year at the club.
It is an impressive feat given that Spurs didn’t make any signings in the last summer and winter transfer windows, but the club will have to hold on to their key players and bring in one or two top signings if they are to boost their chances of holding on to him going forward.