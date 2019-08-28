Rafa Benitez says he would like to come back to the Premier League in the future

Rafa Benitez is one of the best managers Newcastle United have ever heard.
In his three seasons at Saint James Park, the former Liverpool boss endeared himself to the fans.
Benitez shocked many after choosing to stay with Newcastle upon their relegation from the English top-flight in 2016.
He led them to immediate promotion after helping them win the Championship and he successfully kept them up in the last two seasons.
Understandably, a lot of Geordies weren’t pleased with owner Mike Ashley for allowing the Spanish manager walk away in the summer.
Many had hoped Middle East company, the Bin Zayed Group, will takeover the club and retain him as manager.
Benitez is now with Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang, while the BZG takeover has fallen through.
Many Newcastle fans are still dreaming of seeing the former Napoli boss return to SJP one day in the future, and he hasn’t ruled it out.
A fan asked him during a Q & A session with The Athletic:
“How receptive would you be to a return to Newcastle United one day and what would need to happen for you to do so?”
“I like to enjoy the challenge I have now in China. I am always committed whenever I accept a challenge, but I will not hide my feelings that in the future I would like to come back to the Premier League.”
Having once taken charge of Liverpool and Chelsea, spending almost 10 years managing three clubs in England, returning surely excites Benitez, and it will be interesting to see if he ever will.
While another stint with Newcastle can’t be ruled out, it most likely won’t happen with Ashley still as owner and Lee Charnley as managing director.
The former Valencia boss didn’t enjoy the best of relationships with the duo and it is hard to see them working together ever again.