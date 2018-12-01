Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rafa Benitez refuses to rule out move for Miguel Almiron

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has refused to rule out a move for Miguel Almiron.

The MLS playmaker has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the recent weeks and it seems that Benitez is keen on signing him.

When asked about Newcastle’s interest in the player, Benitez did not deny the links. This will come as an encouraging update for the Newcastle fans.

The Magpies could certainly use another creative player and Almiron would be a superb signing.

The Paraguayan has done well in the MLS so far and he has bagged 13 goals and 11 assists so far this season.

Newcastle are lacking in attack and someone like Almiron could make a big difference. Apart from scoring goals himself, the 25-year-old will set up chances for players like Rondon.

Almiron could transform Newcastle during the second half of the season if the move goes through.

Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to Benitez’s response to the Almiron links.

 

