Rafa Benitez reflects on his time at Newcastle

By
Sai
-

Former Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has been reflecting on his time at the club.

The Spaniard revealed in an interview that he loved his time at St James’ Park, and it was an amazing experience for him.


However, Benitez also claims that he suffered because of incompetent ownership of the Premier League club.

He said to Daily Mail: “It was an amazing time for me and an amazing experience, and I suffered with the fans because they deserved more.

“Some people, some pundits say: ‘Oh, they [Newcastle fans] ask for too much’. No, they are a city behind the team, so they deserve something.

“I wish them all the best, and I want them to stay up. I said so many times, they have to be united, even at this difficult time, it is the only way to stay up.”

Benitez was adored by the Newcastle fans during his time at the club, but he is unlikely to return while Mike Ashley remains in charge. The Magpies may be able to bring him back if there is an ownership change in future.

The Spanish manager fell out with Ashley during his time at the club because of a lack of support in the transfer market.

Despite the limitations, Benitez did an excellent job at Newcastle, guiding them back to the Premier League immediately after relegation.

It is evident that the Newcastle fans miss the Spaniard, and current manager Steve Bruce has not developed a similar connection with the fanbase.

Newcastle have been underwhelming under Bruce and are in danger of being relegated to the Championship.

Here is how some Newcastle fans reacted to Benitez’s comments.

Read: Newcastle set for major injury blow.