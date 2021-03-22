Rafa Benitez reflects on his time at Newcastle

Former Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has been reflecting on his time at the club.

However, Benitez also claims that he suffered because of incompetent ownership of the Premier League club.

He said to Daily Mail: “It was an amazing time for me and an amazing experience, and I suffered with the fans because they deserved more.

“Some people, some pundits say: ‘Oh, they [Newcastle fans] ask for too much’. No, they are a city behind the team, so they deserve something.

“I wish them all the best, and I want them to stay up. I said so many times, they have to be united, even at this difficult time, it is the only way to stay up.”

Benitez was adored by the Newcastle fans during his time at the club, but he is unlikely to return while Mike Ashley remains in charge. The Magpies may be able to bring him back if there is an ownership change in future.

The Spanish manager fell out with Ashley during his time at the club because of a lack of support in the transfer market.

Despite the limitations, Benitez did an excellent job at Newcastle, guiding them back to the Premier League immediately after relegation.

It is evident that the Newcastle fans miss the Spaniard, and current manager Steve Bruce has not developed a similar connection with the fanbase.

Newcastle have been underwhelming under Bruce and are in danger of being relegated to the Championship.

Here is how some Newcastle fans reacted to Benitez’s comments.

Remember when some Newcastle fans were saying Bruce is a better manager than Rafa? Funny, not seen or heard anything from those people in a while… — Steven Edgar (@StevenE01103369) March 21, 2021

The fact we went from Rafa Benitez to Steve Bruce is depressing as shit… — James Knowlson (@jimknowlson) March 21, 2021

I'm actually begging the club is sold and Rafa comes back. Even if it's in the championship, let Rafa have what he wants 😭 — Lewis (@LBails_) March 21, 2021

That's a manager who has the interests of the club at heart no someone waiting to get sacked for there massive payout — Lee Nicholson (@LeeNich43141891) March 21, 2021

A club going from Rafa Benitez to Steve Bruce deserves to go down — Léw (@NUFC_LEW) March 21, 2021

Have him back in a heartbeat, he understands us and the club. He knows football and the fans, not just here but everywhere he's managed. — Geordie Bell (@abell0509) March 22, 2021

A man who understands the club and the city!! — Mark Savage (@MarkSav33201453) March 21, 2021

Want him back — harry (@harrystrawson_) March 21, 2021

This is why I still love the man. Christians long for the second coming of Christ. I long for the second coming of Rafa. — Westy ⚫⚪NUFC⚫⚪ (@westy_tiger) March 22, 2021

