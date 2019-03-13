Rafa Benitez reacts to Shearer’s claim about the Everton game

Newcastle picked up a stunning 3-2 win over Everton at the weekend.
Club legend Alan Shearer hailed the atmosphere in the ground during the game and he claimed that it was the loudest St James’ Park has been in a long time.
Manager Rafa Benitez has welcomed Shearer’s comments now. The Spaniard said that Shearer knows all about the atmosphere at Newcastle games and he is really pleased with the words from the club legend.
Speaking to The Chronicle, he said: “It’s massive for us to win this way and with the fans behind us. Obviously he [Shearer] knows what it means to have this atmosphere around the stadium, so I’m really pleased also with these words. What that means is that something is right at the moment in the stadium and around the team.”
Newcastle have shown great improvement in the recent weeks and they will be looking to finish the season strongly now.
They have a good chance of making it to the top half if they can put together a winning run now.
The Magpies were hovering around the relegation zone earlier this season and few would have expected his turnaround.
Benitez guided his side to a top half finish last year and he will be determined to do so again.