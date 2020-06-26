Rafa Benitez posts heartfelt message on Twitter after Liverpool win the Premier League

Liverpool finally ended three decades of hurt after being crowned the 2019/20 Premier League champions.

After winning 4-0 against Crystal Palace, Liverpool just needed a victory to wrap up their first Premier League title in 30 years.


However, following Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s side cannot catch Liverpool now. The Reds, deservedly, are the new Champions of England.

Jurgen Klopp has taken the club to a new height, and the former Dortmund manager broke down in tears during an interview with Sky Sports last night.

Football fans, popular pundits, former players, current players, other football clubs have shared their reactions and posted brilliant messages.

One of them was former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez. The Spaniard, who guided Liverpool to Champions League victory in 2005, is still adored by the Reds fans.

Benitez has shared a heartfelt message on Twitter. Many Liverpool fans quickly responded to his tweet to let him know that he was the one who started this rebuilding job.

In 2008/09, Liverpool finished second behind Manchester United under Benitez. They came close to winning the title under him, and no wonder why he is so happy with his former club finally breaking their Premier League title jinx.

It is Liverpool’s 19th top-flight title and their first since 1989-90.