Rafa Benitez posts heartfelt message on Twitter after Liverpool win the Premier League

Liverpool finally ended three decades of hurt after being crowned the 2019/20 Premier League champions.

After winning 4-0 against Crystal Palace, Liverpool just needed a victory to wrap up their first Premier League title in 30 years.





However, following Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s side cannot catch Liverpool now. The Reds, deservedly, are the new Champions of England.

Jurgen Klopp has taken the club to a new height, and the former Dortmund manager broke down in tears during an interview with Sky Sports last night.

Football fans, popular pundits, former players, current players, other football clubs have shared their reactions and posted brilliant messages.

One of them was former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez. The Spaniard, who guided Liverpool to Champions League victory in 2005, is still adored by the Reds fans.

Benitez has shared a heartfelt message on Twitter. Many Liverpool fans quickly responded to his tweet to let him know that he was the one who started this rebuilding job.

You're part of this, Rafa lad. Scouse family. Ta la. — Uncle Ho (@unclehohoho) June 25, 2020

Rafa…Rafael, Rafa…Rafael, Rafa…Rafael, Rafael Benitez — Nic (@Lunacat82) June 25, 2020

You helped keep us afloat in a difficult time, and kept us in a place to build to this. This is as much your title as ours. Thank you for everything Rafa.#YNWA #Championd — Benny Bandito(FB)⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@bandito_benny) June 25, 2020

Thanks Rafa, you are a big part of this — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) June 25, 2020

Thank you for everything Rafa, will always remember what you did for us ❤️ — MB (@MrBoywunder) June 25, 2020

Rafa, it was because of you and your team that I started supporting this wonderful club, and I will forever be grateful. YNWA ❤ — Origi (90'+6) * (@LFCTikiTaka) June 25, 2020

Dear Rafa, you were the reason I fell in love with Liverpool FC in the first place. You have laid several giant bricks in the foundation of today's success. YNWA! — Alex Pryrodny (@rurikbird) June 25, 2020

Rafa once again you are a true gent! I will never forget what you did for the club! — St John Handclap (@StJohnHandclap) June 25, 2020

In 2008/09, Liverpool finished second behind Manchester United under Benitez. They came close to winning the title under him, and no wonder why he is so happy with his former club finally breaking their Premier League title jinx.

It is Liverpool’s 19th top-flight title and their first since 1989-90.