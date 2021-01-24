Rafa Benitez linked with a move to Celtic

By
Sai
-

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez has been linked with a move to Celtic.

The Scottish champions are under immense pressure after a mediocre start to the season and manager Neil Lennon could be out of a job soon.


The Hoops are currently 23 points behind bitter rivals Rangers in the League table and they were expected to perform a lot better this season.

Celtic had the chance to win their 10th league title in a row this year but the chances are slim given their position in the table.

According to Mirror, Benitez is set to take over at Parkhead after quitting quit Chinese Super League club Dalian Pro.

SL View: Too expensive for Celtic?

Benitez has proven himself across Europe in Spain, Italy and England. He would be a sensational addition for Celtic but the appointment seems highly unlikely.

The 60-year-old Spaniard will be expensive and the Hoops might not be able to afford him right now.

He is a proven winner and he has managed to win major trophies like the Spanish League, the Champions League and the Europa League.

Furthermore, he knows the Rangers manager Steven Gerrard very well from their time together at Liverpool. It will be interesting to see if Celtic can pull off the appointment and Benitez can help them stop Rangers this season.

