Rafa Benitez lavishes praise on Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has heaped praise on his January signing Miguel Almiron.
The Paraguayan had a memorable debut in the Premier League today and he almost capped it off with a goal.
The former MLS star was at the heart of most Newcastle attacks and he linked up really well with Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon.
Almiron will need some time to adapt to English football, but the initial signs are extremely positive.
Benitez believes that the midfielder will only get better with time and if he keeps performing at this level, the fans will enjoy watching him.
He said: “He did well. It was a pity for him as he didn’t score but he will get better. If he carries on at this level the fans will enjoy him. He needs to get used to the physicality here. But he will continue to get better.”
Newcastle fans were very impressed with their new signing’s performance against Huddersfield today. They even gave him a standing ovation when he came off.
It will be interesting to see if he can build on his impressive start and help Newcastle achieve a respectable finish this season.
Almiron played like a club record signing today and the fans will be expecting loads from him in the remaining games of the season.