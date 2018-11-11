Rafa Benitez lavishes praise on Fabian Schar after Bournemouth win

Newcastle picked up a morale-boosting win over Bournemouth in the Premier League yesterday.
A first-half brace from Salomon Rondon ensured a win for the hosts. Newcastle have now won two consecutive league games.
The win takes Newcastle up to 14th in the Premier League table and Rafa Benitez will be looking to put together a winning run now. The Magpies finishes in the top half last season and the Spaniard will be hoping for more of the same this season.
Benitez seemed quite happy with his side’s performance against the Cherries and he lavished praise on defender Fabian Schar in particular.
He said: “I have to give credit today to Fabian Schar too because he was very good, but you can praise the defenders, you can praise the midfielders, you can praise the strikers, even the keeper, everybody was making a contribution.”
The Swiss international was outstanding yesterday and he could be a key player for Newcastle this season if he can maintain this level of performance. Rondon stole the show with his match-winning goals but Schar was the unsung hero for the Magpies along with Fernandez.
The Newcastle boss was impressed with Federico Fernandez as well. He explained that the Argentine was a massive bargain for the Magpies.