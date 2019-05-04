Rafa Benitez drops positive hint over Newcastle future

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has revealed that there have been positive talks with the club regarding his future.
The Spaniard’s current contract expires at the end of this season and the fans clearly want him to stay. They will be delighted with Rafa’s latest update on his future.
It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can agree on a new deal with him now. Benitez will seek assurances regarding the transfers before committing to a new deal.
He has been let down in the market by Mike Ashley in the last few seasons and he will want more investment this summer.
Speaking to The Guardian, Benitez said that talks with Lee Charnley have been positive and things are moving ahead.
“Yes,” he said. “I can say yes, it seems that things are at least moving forward. Maybe we are getting closer.
“It was positive because Lee knows what I’m talking about and what I think. And I know what they think. We can now move forward. At least we’re talking now.”
Now the Chronicle are reporting that the Newcastle boss will meet with owner Mike Ashley before extending his contract.
It seems that he wants an audience with Ashley and discuss his plans for the club going forward. Clearly, Benitez wants Newcastle to compete for the top half instead of beating relegation every year.
It will be interesting to see if Ashley gives in to the 59-year-old’s demands now.