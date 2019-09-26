Rafa Benitez details what he thinks Jurgen Klopp’s best managerial qualities are

Liverpool boast of one of the best managers in the game in Jurgen Klopp, and the fans love and adore the German.
While domestic glory has eluded them since his arrival, he led the Reds to Champions League glory last season – a year after losing to Real Madrid in the finals.
Liverpool narrowly lost the last Premier League title to Manchester City by just a point, but they have hit the ground running this term, winning their first six games and establishing a five-point lead at the top of the table.
They owe their domestic and continental resurgence to Klopp, and the club surely want to hold on to him for as long as possible.
Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez is a fan of the former Borussia Dortmund boss, and he reckons three qualities make him stand out.
Here is how he replied during a Q&A session on The Athletic when asked what he thinks Klopp’s best managerial qualities are:
“I think the main thing for him is the intensity and connection he has with the fans. He also has a winning mentality.”
Klopp is a popular figure at Anfield, and the Kopites are definitely enjoying every minute he spends with their beloved club.
Liverpool will be looking to strongly challenge across the three domestic competitions and also hold on to their Champions League title.
If there is a manager that can win it all, it’s Jurgen, and not many will bet against it.
He boasts of one of the best starting XI’s in the world, but his squad depth will be put to stiff test this term once again, and it will be interesting to see how his side fares.