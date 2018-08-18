Rafa Benitez comments on Kenedy’s penalty miss against Cardiff

Newcastle laboured to a 0-0 draw against Cardiff City earlier today.
Rafa Benitez’s men had a late chance to win the game but Brazilian winger Kenedy missed a vital penalty in injury time. The Magpies had to play with ten men for almost 30 minutes after Isaac Hayden was sent off for a horror tackle.
The home fans will be delighted to have escaped with a point but Benitez’s men will be criticised for their performance once again.
Newcastle lost against Spurs in their opening game after failing to covert multiple chances and the fans will be very disappointed with the draw this week.
The Newcastle fans criticised Rafa Benitez on social media for handing the penalty to Kenedy after the Brazilian’s poor showing during the game and the Spaniard has now opened up about the issue.
Benitez said: “Kenedy was the designated penalty taker. First, it was Matt Ritchie [who came off] but then it was Kenedy. It was a poor penalty, he’s not happy he missed a good chance. We win as a team and lose as a team, I am not concerned about the fact he missed a penalty, he has to take responsibility.”
It will be interesting to see how the Newcastle fans react to Benitez’s comments now. The Spaniard was criticised for his decision to take Ritchie off during the Spurs game and there is no doubt that the player could have made a big impact on this game as well if he had stayed on.