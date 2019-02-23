Rafa Benitez comments on his future, Newcastle fans react

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has revealed that every game will be a cup final for his side between now and the end of the season.
The Magpies are fighting for their survival right now and Benitez is fully focused on the task at hand.
Speaking to Marca, the Newcastle boss also shed light on his future at the club. He revealed that he is looking for a competitive and ambitious project and Mike Ashley is aware of that.
He said: “I want to focus on these games. Each match will be a final between now and May. The owner [Ashley] knows me and my team are looking for a future project – competitive and ambitious. Let’s see if we are in the same line.”
It remains to be seen if the club can back the Spaniard and help him fulfil his ambitions now.
Newcastle fans will be desperate to hold on to Benitez beyond this summer but if Ashley fails to deliver on his promises, the Spaniard could decide to walk.
The Magpies are unlikely to find a better manager than Benitez right now and they should do everything to keep him at the club.
