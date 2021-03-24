Rafa Benitez comments on his future amid Celtic links

Former Premier League manager Rafael Benitez has been linked with a return to management.

As per recent reports, the Spaniard is thought to be on Celtic’s radar, but he has now admitted that his priority is to manage in the Premier League next season.





Speaking about his future, Benitez claimed (via Daily Record): “A competitive team that allows you to challenge for trophies or a project that allows you to improve and grow and do better.

“The priority is England. Why? Because obviously, I like the Premier League and my family is here. I have a lot [of offers] from the UAE, United States, Brazil, China, but I want to stay in Europe. And I want to stay in England.

“If it’s the right one, we can do it tomorrow but the project, the competitive team, is not there at the moment, so we have to wait. But I don’t want to stay without working. I want to be on the pitch as soon as possible.”

SL View: Benitez would be a sensational appointment for Celtic

Celtic are currently looking for a long-term replacement for Neil Lennon, and Benitez would have been an outstanding appointment.

The Spaniard has won trophies in Italy, Spain and England. He is a proven winner who would be a quality appointment for most clubs around Europe.

Celtic have also been linked with the likes of Chris Wilder, Roy Keane and Eddie Howe, and it remains unclear who they will end up appointing as their permanent manager at the end of the season.

The Hoops need a major rebuild and need to bring in someone who can attract quality players to Parkhead. The new manager will also need to implement a distinct playing style and freshen things up tactically.

Rangers have beaten them to the Scottish Premiership title this season, and Celtic will be determined to bounce back strongly and reclaim their domestic crown next year.