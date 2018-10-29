Rae says Sadiq did ‘relatively well’ against Aberdeen on Sunday

Alex Rae believes Umar Sadiq did “relatively well” for Rangers in Sunday’s League Cup semi-final defeat to Aberdeen, reports The Sun. The 21-year-old was given a rare start by Steven Gerrard due to Alfredo Morelos being suspended and Kyle Lafferty being cup-tied for the clash, but Sadiq failed to take the opportunity with both hands.
He was guilty of simulation after going down when rounding Aberdeen’s goalkeeper, rather than scoring into an empty net, but Rae still feels Gerrard should be relatively content with Sadiq’s showing given his lack of activity this season. He said: “I think overall he would come through with pass marks considering he hasn’t played for months.
“He’s played a couple of minutes here and there. I thought he led the line relatively well. I agree it was a total dive. If he stayed on his feet he could have had a tap-in into an empty net”. The Nigerian international, who boasts four goals in six caps, joined Rangers on loan from AS Roma but has struggled for playing time in Scotland.
Sadiq has made only two starts in all competitions for Rangers and hasn’t made the best impression on Gerrard due to his attitude and application in training. Matters won’t be helped with his decision to go down against Aberdeen rather than score a goal in the League Cup semis. Rangers suffered defeat at Murrayfield and have been eliminated from the competition.
Gerrard was critical of the striker’s dive and admitted uncertainty over his future at Ibrox.
Stats from Transfermarkt.