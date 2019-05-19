Joshua Rae leaves Leeds

Leeds United confirmed in their 2018/19 retained list that Joshua Rae has left the club. Rae’s contract was due to expire this summer and he wasn’t offered an extension. The young goalkeeper announced his departure earlier in May and now has to find a new club in time for the 2019/20 season.
He joined Leeds from Celtic in 2017 and progressed from the u18s to the u23s this campaign, but Rae ultimately failed to make the grade to earn himself a new deal. The 18-year-old shone for the u23s in front of Marcelo Bielsa back in March, but it wasn’t enough to be retained.
Rae made his debut for Hamilton u20s at the age of 13 and was the youngest player at that level. He’s had a trial at Atletico Madrid in the past and was linked with Everton before joining Celtic. Rae was clearly a promising talent, but he’s not progressed at the same level as his peers and now has to forge a career elsewhere.
Leeds announced that Lucas Odunston and Alex Wollerton will also be released when their respective contracts expire in July. The club thanked them for their contribution and wished them well for the future.
