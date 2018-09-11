Radamel Falcao raves about Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has developed into a key player for Steven Gerrard, and the Ibrox star has received high praise from his national teammate Radamel Falcao.
Falcao, who has 78 caps for Colombia, believes Morelos is a star in the making, and has praised his attitude and commitment for the game.
The Monaco star and one of the modern great strikers made way for Morelos to make his national team debut in last Friday’s win against Venezuela.
Falcao says that Morelos could be a big player for Colombia in the future, and predicts that he will be a regular for years to come.
“I think we can look back this week and be encouraged by the young talent that is coming through in Colombia,” said Falcao, as quoted by the Daily Record.
“Alfredo Morelos is going to be a star for us. When you look at attitude he has and commitment he shows, he’s ready to get to the top.
“He could be a big player for Colombia for years to come. I liked his work rate and he’s willing to learn. There’s a lot to like when you look at the kids coming though.
“He’s already playing for his country at such a young age and it’s clear he will be a regular for years to come.”
The comments will surely boost Morelos’s confidence. He has been playing well for Rangers this season, and could be an asset for his club and country.
The 22-year-old has scored six goals already this season for the Gers, and he is expected to play a major role for the Scottish Premiership side this season.