Rabiot ‘open to moving’ to Manchester City, PSG throwing a spanner in the works

According to the Metro, Adrien Rabiot is ‘open to moving’ to Manchester City – the club he was at in his earlier years before homesickness led to him returning to France. The 23-year-old is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain next summer, although the Ligue 1 champions are throwing a spanner in the works for City by offering him a new deal to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.
Rabiot eventually rose through the youth ranks to the PSG first-team in 2012/13 and has gone on to make 214 appearances in all competitions. The French international, who boasts six caps for his country, has won four league titles, three French Cups and four French League Cups in the last six years and has attracted the attention of Manchester City due to his fine form throughout.
Manager Pep Guardiola was desperate to sign a central-midfielder in the summer but eventually missed out on two transfer targets – Fred who went to Manchester United and Jorginho who went to Chelsea. Rabiot has been on Pep’s radar for some time, and with the youngster being available on a free transfer at the end of the season, they may fancy their chances of procuring his signature.
