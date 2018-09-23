Blog Competitions English Premier League Rabiot ‘open to moving’ to Manchester City, PSG throwing a spanner in the works

Rabiot ‘open to moving’ to Manchester City, PSG throwing a spanner in the works

23 September, 2018 English Premier League, Ligue 1, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Transfer News & Rumours


According to the Metro, Adrien Rabiot is ‘open to moving’ to Manchester City – the club he was at in his earlier years before homesickness led to him returning to France. The 23-year-old is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain next summer, although the Ligue 1 champions are throwing a spanner in the works for City by offering him a new deal to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Rabiot eventually rose through the youth ranks to the PSG first-team in 2012/13 and has gone on to make 214 appearances in all competitions. The French international, who boasts six caps for his country, has won four league titles, three French Cups and four French League Cups in the last six years and has attracted the attention of Manchester City due to his fine form throughout.

Manager Pep Guardiola was desperate to sign a central-midfielder in the summer but eventually missed out on two transfer targets – Fred who went to Manchester United and Jorginho who went to Chelsea. Rabiot has been on Pep’s radar for some time, and with the youngster being available on a free transfer at the end of the season, they may fancy their chances of procuring his signature.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Steven Gerrard raves about Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday
Steven Gerrard wants four players to sign permanently at Rangers

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.