Rabbi Matondo turns down Manchester City contract offer

Manchester City could lose another highly rated youngster after Rabbi Matondo rejected the offer of a new deal at the club.
The Premier League giants have already lost the likes of Jadon Sancho and Brahim Diaz recently and it seems that Matondo could be on his way out as well.
According to Sun, Pep Guardiola does not want to lose the midfielder and he has already included Matondo in his first team training sessions.
The 18-year-old is very highly rated at the club and he is expected to follow in Phil Foden’s footsteps and break into the first team scene soon.
The report adds that the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach, and RB Leipzig are all keeping tabs on the player.
Matondo has a full season left on his current deal and it will be interesting to see if Manchester City can convince him to commit his long term future to the club.
City have a fantastic pool of young talent at the club but that makes no difference if the players leave before making the step up to the first team.
After the incidents with Sancho and Diaz, City will be desperate to hold on to another prodigious talent.