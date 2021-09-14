Quadruple boost for Rangers as Lyon quartet set to miss Europa League clash at Ibrox

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have been handed a very big boost ahead of their Europa League tie against Lyon at Ibrox on Thursday night.

The Ligue 1 outfit are set to be without four players for the European clash with the Gers. And now Rangers will fancy their chances of beating Lyon, especially on home turf at Ibrox.

Tino Kadewere, Leo Dubois, Lenny Pintor and Jeff Reine-Adelaide are all set to miss Lyon’s Europa League clash with the Glasgow giants.

Steven Gerrard will be desperate for his side to get off to a winning start in Europe. And the stars seem to be aligning for the Gers.

Rangers boost as Lyon face mini injury crisis

With four important players set to miss out for the visitors, the Gers should more than fancy their chances of kicking off their Europa League campaign with a win.

Lyon will still be a tough team to beat. Of course they will.

They finished fourth in the Ligue 1 table last season and have taken eight points from their first five league games this term.

Meanwhile, Rangers have won four of their first five league games and are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

It should be a fascinating encounter at Ibrox on Thursday night. Both teams will be desperate not to lose.

The Gers will surely go for the jugular, however, with Lyon depleted by injuries. We think that Gerrard’s side should have more than enough about them to beat the Ligue 1 outfit.