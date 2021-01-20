QPR interested in Fulham’s Stefan Johansen

Queens Park Rangers are eyeing up a loan deal for Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen this January, as reported by journalist Sean Gallagher on Twitter.

QPR have not had an ideal campaign thus far. They currently sit in 20th place in the Championship, just two places and four points above the relegation zone.





The Rs have already brought in Dutch centre-back Jordy de Wijs on loan from Hull City, as well as former player Charlie Austin from West Bromwich Albion. However, manager Mark Warburton reportedly wants more additions, especially in midfield.

The West London side have limited options in central midfield. Captain Geoff Cameron and Dominic Ball are both more defensive players, while Tom Carroll is technical but offers little in the way of goals and assists.

Johansen has proven in the past that he is capable of contributing at both ends. In three-and-a-half years in the second tier of English football, the Norwegian has scored on 21 occasions.

He was once an immensely popular figure at Fulham, making up a midfield three with Tom Cairney and Kevin McDonald that was among the best in the Championship.

However, he rarely got his opportunities in the Premier League, being loaned to West Bromwich Albion in 2018/19, and then being left out of Scott Parker’s 25-man squad for 2020/21.

During his years at Craven Cottage, Johansen earned two promotions – both coming via the play-offs. He also won three league titles while at Celtic, earning the PFA Scotland Players’ Player of the Year award in 2014/15.