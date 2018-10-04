Qarabag vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal face Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday aiming to extend their recent winning run to eight games in all competitions.
The Gunners opened their European campaign with a 4-2 victory over Vorskla Poltava and they will fancy their chances of following up in Azerbaijan.
Qarabag were beaten 2-0 at Sporting Lisbon in their first match and they could struggle to match the quality of the Premier League side.
The two sides have never met before, although the Gunners will take confidence from Chelsea’s performances against Qarabag in last season’s Champions League.
The Blues won 6-0 at Stamford Bridge and 4-0 away from home to highlight the difference in class.
Qarabag are priced at 6/1 to win the game, with Arsenal on offer at 4/9 and the draw available at 10/3.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Qarabag: Vagner, Guseynov, Medvedev, Rzezniczak, Agoli, Garayev, Michel, Madatov, Ozobic, Zoubir, Emeghara.
📋 Here's how we line up for tonight's clash with @FKQarabaghEN #UEL pic.twitter.com/aoMM8OiLpr
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 4, 2018